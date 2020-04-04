We are thinking of everyone in Redwood County and hope you and your loved ones are doing what you can to stay healthy.

We know how passionate so many of you are about the Relay For Life mission and want to assure you that the American Cancer Society remains available to provide information, support and guidance to patients and families 24 hours a day, seven days a week via our free helpline, 1-800-227-2345, and our Web site at cancer.org.

Cancer won’t stop and neither will we.

With all of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, there’s one thing we can be sure of – Relayers will continue to fight for cancer patients, who are some of the most at risk of serious illness from the virus.

Even though we are unsure about our Relay For Life of Redwood County at this time, let’s show our unwavering support for the mission by continuing to participate virtually – by fundraising online and through the ACS FUNdraising app – and help bring hope to those who need it most. If you haven’t registered yet, please take time to go to RelayforLife.org/redwoodcountymn and register today.

You no longer need to be on a team but can simply participate as an individual.

You will soon find you are a part of something much larger.

This year’s event is scheduled to happen Friday, July 31 at Gilfillan Estates. We hope and pray our Relay event will occur on the date we have chosen.

The COVID-19 situation remains uncertain and fluid. Our goal is to respond in a way that best meets the health and safety needs of those who rely on us. ​

We are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and for now have suspended all in-person meetings for the next several weeks to prioritize the health and safety of our event leadership volunteers and Relay participants.

Watch our Facebook page at Relay For Life of Redwood County MN for any virtual meetings and feel free to join us. Now more than ever, we are so grateful for the passion and dedication of our millions of volunteers and supporters.

Thank you for your continued support of our mission and for all you are doing to help lead the fight for a world without cancer.

– Jennifer Evans is a senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society