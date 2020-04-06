In mid-February, the St. James city council hired Amanda Glass as the new city manager. Now, over a month later, Glass has officially stepped into her new role.

Prior to being hired as the city manager for St. James, Glass was the city administrator for Clarkfield, a city of about 800 people in Yellow Medicine County, for three years.

In addition to building on her career, the feeling of the community that comes with entering St. James attracted Glass to the position.

"I was looking for that next step in my career," said Glass. "I felt like when I entered St. James it felt like home, so I decided to apply and the rest is history. I was really impressed with the downtown. I thought the community looked really clean. I loved that there is a lake in town and there is railroad access. The community itself is what really attracted me."

Glass hopes to update city ordinances and zoning to help bring in businesses in areas of St. James that best set that business up for success. However, opening up the city hall doors is the first goal that Glass has.

"As of right now I don't think I could imagine anything being as big of a challenge as dealing with the pandemic we are now," said Glass. "Being thrown into my first week and having the governor issue a stay at home order, I think I'll be able to handle anything that comes our way."

Glass' first day was March 23rd, and she has already experienced the friendliness and welcoming community that is St. James.

Outside of work, Glass anticipates spending time at the pool, the community parks, and the lake with her daughters once summer rolls around.