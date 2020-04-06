COVID 19 BUSINESS MAP: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1rgHmASEXeTU1nueOXgJtfh_qbHCVEMVO&ll=43.95859723295201%2C-94.61675615000001&z=10.

We know you are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on your business and we want you to let the community know what changes, additions to services, & pauses to services you are making.

This Directory will be published on stjamesnews.com so we can communicate all the changes to our over 10,000 readers in St James and surrounding communities. All you have to do is fill out the form by clicking the attached link below. There is no cost for this public service announcement. After completing the form PLEASE SAVE the link, you will be able and encouraged to edit your response any time. The directory will be updated every 24 hours. The link for the google doc can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeQrlBwNcUPEpY2IDfalqKXObwdn8XJl9N_g1FnalMWHKvi1g/viewform?usp=sf_link. This is one thing we felt we could do to help you during this unprecedented time. please let us know if there is anything else we can assist you with. If you receive this email from multiple people please make note that as part of the USA Today Network we are making our directories available by county and you may even want to be a part of multiple directories. Please share with any business owner you may think will want to update their status on a regular basis. To those in our community, check out the map of businesses who have provided updates of their business operations during this pandemic. If you think of a business that you would like to see updated hours from, tag that business in the comments of our Facebook posting.