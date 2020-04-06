Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) was notified by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) of a person from Redwood County that tested positive for COVID-19.

This person is following all recommendations set by MDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). State and local public health work together to support persons and families in these situations.

While this is the first confirmed positive case in Redwood County, it is likely that this virus is circulating in all of our communities and we need to act accordingly.

With more cases being confirmed in Minnesota and the nation, it is not a surprise that we are seeing positive cases of the virus in our area. To slow the spread of disease and the ability of our health care systems to provide the best care, we continue to recommend:

• Stay home if you are sick

• Wash your hands, often and thoroughly

• Cover your cough

• Avoid touching your face

• Follow Governor Walz’s Stay At Home Executive Order 20-20

• Call the hospital/clinic before you go

We understand that this is a time of stress in our communities. While we physically cannot always be together, we can still support each other through phone calls, texts, FaceTime, and cards. Consider the neighbor who may need help with supplies. We are in this for the long haul and can make a difference if we follow these guidelines.

For more information visit our website at swmhhs.com/coronavirus/ or find us on Facebook.

For further local information, please call the following:

Minnesota Department of Health hotline 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is open 7am-7pm Monday - Sunday