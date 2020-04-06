During March Food Share Month, the Brown County Rural Electric Trust made donations of $200 each to five area food shelves.

During March Food Share Month, the Brown County Rural Electric Trust made donations of $200 each to five area food shelves to help purchase inventory. Trust Board Member Lynnae Pelzel, second from right, presented a check to Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf Board Members from left: Kamakshi Murthy, Josephine Rose, manager and Randy Krzmarzick. The Springfield Area Food Shelf, We Care Project, New Ulm Emergency Food Shelf and Sibley County Food Share also received a donation. Funds for the Round Up donations come from Brown County REA members who round up their electric bill payment each month. The difference is placed in a trust and distributed four times each year to charitable organizations, individuals and families in crisis and scholarships in the co-op’s service territory.