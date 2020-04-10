Reported today by MDH.

Today, April 10, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) notified Brown County Public Health of the first confirmed death of a Brown County resident due to COVID-19.

According to Brown County Public Health, no other details regarding the death are available at this time.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual who has died,” said Karen Moritz, Brown County Public Health Director. “As COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities and in the state of Minnesota, we must all do our part to keep those around us safe and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

In another press release on April 10, Brown County Public Health reported they were notified of an outbreak in a congregate living facility. An outbreak in these settings can be identified as one or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in either staff or residents.

On the MDH report, a case was reported at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield.

An articles on the front page of the April 8 Springfield Advance-Press, St. John Lutheran Home confirmed it identified two confirmed cases of COVID-19, one caregiver and one resident.