The Red Lake River's current level is 20.23 feet.

The river height has consistently decreased in the past two days.

The current level is 20.23, and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is currently open.

We expect the EOC will be closing around Noon on Friday, as there have not been any issues and the decrease continues.

Public Works staff will continue working around the clock to ensure there are not any issues until the necessary height.

Thank you to all the volunteers that assisted in the levee patrols when the river was higher and they needed to be inspected.

In case of an emergency please dial 911.