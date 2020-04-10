Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Redwood Gazette back in June 2005

Their accomplishments speak for themselves.

With a remarkable 15 combined individual state titles and three team titles, the outgoing senior trio of Katie Gewerth, Kelly Gewerth and Sam Madsen will leave the Cedar Mountain girls track program with their legacy intact.

Along with rising superstar Nikki Schultz, the threesome recently capped off memorable careers by winning state titles in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays at the Class ‘A’ state meet in Blaine.

The 4x800 title was their third straight and their victory in the 4x400 was the team’s second in three years (they finished second in 2004).

“I’m so happy the girls got to finish out as State Champions,” Coach Mike Freitag said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever have as talented a threesome again.”

To put it in perspective, since the girls were eighth graders, the trio has helped the Cedar Mountain program claim four straight Tomahawk Conference titles, two Sub-Section 11 championships, three Section 3A championships, back-t0-back true-team state titles and one Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) state title.

“It’s been quite a run,” Freitag said. “All three of the girls have had a big hand in the success we’ve enjoyed as a team.”

Individually, Katie Gewerth’s career numbers are astounding. She graduates as the school’s all-time leading point scorer with 1,355 points. She also owns school records in the 400 meter dash (57.41) and in the 4x400 (3:58.73) and 4x800 (9:26.62) relay events. She accumulated 12 state medals in her five years of varsity experience including six first-place finishes, one second and a third.

Kelly Gewerth finishes as the second leading point scorer in Cougar history with 1,106.5 points. She owns the school record in the 800 meter run (2:16.40) and in five years accumulated a whopping 14 state medals including five first-place finishes, two seconds and two thirds.

Madsen wraps up her career with 618.75 points – seventh all-time. She racked up seven state medals, including four first-place finishes and one second in her five year career.

Also gone are contributors Linda Kanne and Jenna Tews.

“It’s going to be tough to replace the seniors,” Freitag said. “The success we’ve had over the past few years has helped us improve as a program and will help us down the road.”

With the departure of the dynamic trio, Schultz will now take over as the go-to girl. She capped off an eye-opening sophomore campaign with state titles in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and a third place finish in the 300 hurdles.

With 331 points she was the team leader in points scored during the 2005 season and is already fourth all-time with 856.25 points. Next season Cedar Mountain will pair with Springfield and Comfrey for track with the name and colors yet to be determined.

“Where we go from here I’m not sure,” Freitag said. “All I can say is that it’s been a fun few years and hopefully between the three schools we can remain competitive.”