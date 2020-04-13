Former Redwood Valley standout Bailey Sommers recently wrapped up his junior hockey league career as the all-time leading scorer for the Granite City Lumberjacks.

Sommers tallied his 59th career goal in a game against North Iowa March 9 to break the previous record and was on pace for a career year with 23 goals and 22 assists in just 39 games before the season had to be shut down to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sommers was a standout for the Cardinals in his final two years of high school (2015-16), as he racked up 91 goals and 48 assists to become the team’s all-time leading scorer.

He joined the Granite City Lumberjacks out of the NA3HL (North American Tier 3 Hockey League) for the 2017 season and played three seasons for the team.

The NA3HL is a stepping stone to the NAHL and is designed to help players advance on to the NCAA or ACHA to play collegiately at some level. It began as the Junior B level Central States Hockey League back in the early 80s but changed to its current format in 2007.

In his inaugural season, Sommers tallied 13 goals and 10 assists in 42 games but upped that to 24 goals and 27 assists a season ago. This year he had 45 points before the season was abruptly ended but was still able to finish as the team’s all-time leading scorer and had 119 points (60 goals and 59 assists) in 127 games.

Sommers – who was given captain’s status before the season began – was recently named to the NA3HL Second All-Star team and was an All-West Division selection.

The Lumberjacks are a Junior A team based out of Sauk Rapids that was founded in 2007 as a member of the Minnesota Junior Hockey League. They moved into the NA3HL as an expansion team in 2011 and claimed the West Division title, the West Division playoff title and the 2012 NA3HL Silver Cup championship.

In Sommers’ first season, the Lumberjacks captured the division title with a 2-0 win over New Ulm, went 2-0-1 in Fraser Cup round-robin action before losing a tough 3-2 battle with the Metro Jets in the Fraser Cup semifinals.

A year ago the team fell in the division semifinals 2-1 to Alexandria. The West Division consists of five teams that along with the Lumberjacks include: the Alexandria Blizzard, New Ulm Steel, North Iowa Bulls and Willmar Warhawks.

At 20 years of age, Sommers will now have to make his next decision in the near future about where he will play moving forward (most likely at the Division III level).