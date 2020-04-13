Six more die, bringing state's death toll due to the virus to 70.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday that six more people have died from COVID-19, raising the state's number of coronavirus-related deaths to 70.

Health officials also said 194 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus since Saturday — marking the largest one-day increase the state has seen since the pandemic began. The increase brings the total number of cases in Minnesota to 1,621.

The new deaths reported Sunday include four Hennepin County residents, three in their 90s and one in their 70s, as well as one resident in their 60s in Washington County and one St. Louis County resident in their 80s.

A total of 361 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. As of Sunday, 157 people remained hospitalized, including 74 in intensive care.

The state health lab and private labs have run more than 37,400 tests in Minnesota so far.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.