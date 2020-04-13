At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the St. James City Council approved hiring Joe McCabe as Interim EDA Director.

The Personnel Committee held three EDA director interviews on March 26. One candidate stood out but later declined the position. City Manager Amanda Glass recommended hiring McCabe because of no other viable candidates and the current state of COVID-19. His effective date will run from March 23 to June 19, 2020, with the same pay rate as his Interim City Manager Position. Glass recommendation included beginning the EDA Director advertisement process within three months.

The council also approved hiring Brady Nickel from Mt. Lake as a city lineman after interviews happened on April 2. Nickel is completing his schooling at Minnesota West and will begin the position upon approval. Nickel received the job offer, pending council consent, “and he is excited to begin his career here,” said Light Department Superintendent TJ Becthold.

Other approved items:

–Publish bids for St. James Municipal Airport project. The project includes blacktopping, chain link replacement, and navigation aids installation.

–Peddler licenses for Destry and Carter Brink with Rhino Roofing and Siding, LLC.

The next regular St. James City Council meeting will happen on Tuesday, April 21, at 6:00 p.m.