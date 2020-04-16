Minnesotans are invited to step outside or open a window at that time and sing Carole King's 'You've Got a Friend' together.

Minnesota Public Radio invites everyone across the state to join in “Bring the Sing Home,” a moment of song, on Friday, April 17, at 5:53 p.m. Central Time. At that time, Minnesotans everywhere are invited to step outside or open a window to join their neighbors in a mass rendition of Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend.”

At 5:53 p.m., “You’ve Got a Friend” will be broadcast simultaneously on Classical MPR, The Current and MPR News, welcoming listeners across the state to sing loud and proud. Lyrics to “You’ve Got a Friend” and more information can be found at ClassicalMPR.org/sing. The song will conclude at approximately 6 p.m.

A spin-off of Classical MPR’s Bring the Sing series, Bring the Sing Home has the same goal as other in-person events in Rochester, Duluth and other parts of the state – to bring community members together through song. Bring the Sing Home is possible in part by the Minnesota Legacy Amendment's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

“While COVID-19 prevents us from physically gathering, there are still ways we can make meaningful connections. One Voice Mixed Chorus’ Jane Ramseyer Miller proposed this wonderful idea, which brings us all together through the power of music,” said Brian Newhouse, managing director of Classical MPR.

“Carole King sings ‘ain't it good to know that you've got a friend,’ and with Minnesotans singing these words in unison, I can’t imagine a better way to bring us closer and create a moment of hope in an otherwise dark time.”

Singers can share videos and photos of their own or their neighborhood’s Bring the Sing Home experience with the hashtag #BringtheSingHome. Participants can also post these to the Facebook event page, found under Events on Classical MPR’s Facebook page.