A second lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified in Polk County, says Polk County Public Health after being notified by the Minnesota Department of Health. The individual is in their 30s. This is an open investigation with MDH and no other information is available at this time.



There is community spread occurring in Minnesota. The virus is quite possibly circulating in our communities. Follow the Governor's Stay at Home order - leave only when necessary, maintain social distancing (6ft apart) and wear a cloth face mask in public (especially if social distancing can’t be maintained). Hand-washing often with soap and water for 20 seconds is still critical and should not be overlooked.



Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Situation Update:

• Positive: 1,912

• Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 1,020

• Deaths: 94

• Total approximate number of completed tests: 41,675

• Approx. number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 9,745

• Approx. number of completed tests from external laboratories: 31,930

• Total cases requiring hospitalization: 475

• Hospitalized as of today: 213

• Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 103



Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19. Totals reflect only the results from laboratory testing. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.



For more information and data visit: https://www.health.state.mn.us/d…/coronavirus/situation.html