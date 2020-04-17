Divine Providence Community Home and the Sleepy Eye Care Center are working in a new way to keep residents engaged.

It’s been just over a month since the federal government strongly advised nursing homes for the elderly to suspend all medically unnecessary visits due to the threat of COVID-19. Sleepy Eye’s two nursing homes — Divine Providence Community Home and the Sleepy Eye Care Center — were quick to heed the advice. They had the difficult task of informing the families of their residents that in-person visits would not be able to happen.

“The Sleepy Eye Care Center has not been allowing visitors since we went on lock down in March,” said Life Enrichment Director Denise Lienig. “However, if a resident is at end of life, immediate family is allowed in the facility. All who enter the facility are being screened.”

Lienig said residents of the Care Center have been staying in touch with family on the phone, with window visits and some are using Skype and Zoom to see and talk with family.

“We are also posting frequently to our Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus site on Facebook for family and friends to check out what is happening,” said Lienig.

ShellyRae Zinniel, Activity Director at Divine Providence, said they are creatively making a new “play book” for their Divine Grandfriends as they adapt to the recommendations.

“Routines, connections, and experiences that once provided a sense of security to our Divine Grandfriends have been repeatedly altered as we strive to create a ‘new normal’,” said Zinniel. “We take encouragement in our faith and in our families’ extended support and empathy. They know that Covid-19 health protection for their loved ones is no easy feat and rely on our staff to cushion the restrictions for their loved ones.”

On April 13, nursing homes received new guidelines that meant residents stay in their rooms. Both local facilities have implemented the change.

“Prior to [April 13] we were providing small group activities, keeping social distancing in mind,” said Lienig. “But with the new guidelines we have gone to having residents remain in their rooms. One-on-ones have been and will continue to be provided by Life Enrichment staff, and other staff who have time between their other duties.”

Zinniel said, “Now all of our Grandfriends have dine-in-room meals with menu selections. Mass, the Rosary, and any other faith heritage are now televised on residents’ room TVs, as well as upcoming activity live-stream broadcasting. Who knew Beth [Vait-Kosel, Activities Assistant] and I would have our own television series?”

“For many of our residents their faith is very important to them,” said Lienig. “We are accessing faith-based services on the internet. For those interested, we have just recently started reading “Psalm 91: Real-Life Stories of God's Shield of Protection and What This Psalm Means for You & Those You Love” by authors, Peggy Joyce Ruth and Angelia Ruth Schum.”

“Our residents have a wide variety of interests,” added Lienig, “from the computer to arts and crafts, keeping up with the news, playing cards, dice games, dominoes, doing jigsaw puzzles, sudoku, word searches and cross word puzzles, listening to audio books and music, watching TV, trivia, listening to short stories, exercising, reading the Bible or other books, reminiscing, gardening, simply visiting and so much more. We will be doing our very best to meet each one of our residents needs, on a one to one basis, by taking what we need to their rooms.”

At Divine Providence, Zinniel said reservations are made for designated “Window Visits” (located on the backside of the building, utilizing the Beauty Shop windows with screens removed for better visibility).

“All staff help facilitate Skype, Facetime, Zoom, and Google Duo connections with additional tablets procured,” Zinniel said. “Activity connections are also made in-house with a variety of one to ones, and some ‘Doorway Events’.”

At the Sleepy Eye Care Center, residents are getting special treats each week. “We are keeping their spirits up by giving them a special treat to look forward to each week,” Lienig said. “Last week we served pizza, this week we are having a ice cream sundae cart bar, next week it will be root beer floats. We have been asking the residents what are some things they would like as a treat.”

Both Zinniel and Lienig expressed appreciation for the support their residents and staff have received from the public.

“We are humbled by our community’s willingness to help Divine Providence Community Home in whatever way they can. We have graciously accepted family courtyard visits to provide sidewalk chalk art and fun for us to see out our windows,” said Zinniel. “Hand-made face masks for our staff and Grandfriends, individually wrapped treats for staff, cards of encouragement, seasonal items, and a host of other items, including prayer, have also been warmly received!”

“I would like to say thank you to all who have been thinking about our residents by sending homemade crafts, pictures, letters, cards and treats to brighten our days,” Lienig said. “The residents love receiving these items, so please continue with this act of kindness. All of at Volunteers of America Sleepy Eye Senior Living Campus would also like to say thank you to all who have made donations of masks to our facility.”