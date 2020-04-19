At Friday's emergency county board meeting, the Watonwan County Board voted to extend the emergency stay at home executive order.

The stay at home order is now extended through May 4th.

County workers will be able to work from home and use leave if needed and approved by their supervisors.

Emergency sick leave for part-time and full-time employees will also be added if needed.

County offices will remain closed to the public, but emergency and additional services will be provided from home.

An extension for the declaration of a state of emergency for Watonwan County was pushed further to May 19th.

"We thought that on this call we would talk to you about extending this resolution for at least another day and seeing where things stand at that time," said Julie Peterson. "Whether we need to extend again or not."

Peterson also mentioned supplies for emergency management.

Emergency management helps assist emergency responders with getting supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

"They [emergency responders] don't have the ability to order in bulk," said Peterson. "They like to take orders in bulk instead of in 50 or something like that."

Peterson was asked over the availability of the supplies needed. She noted that sometimes there is a wait for hand sanitizer. Peterson noted that she was attempting to work with regional agencies in New Ulm and Worthington to get face shields

"N-95s are the hardest thing to find. We may have to wait on some of this stuff because of need."

Peterson asked for a range of $5,000-$10,000 in funds.

Allison Karau also expressed a need for masks on the TMT busses.

The board moved to back Peterson to purchase up to $10,000 for personal protection equipment.