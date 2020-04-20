Dine-in restaurants being closed have affected the demand for livestock and gas prices have soared down which lowers the price of corn. This affects the farmers because it gives them a surplus and may eventually lead them to throwing away supply that is good.

This coronavirus pandemic has hit the dire stretch. I believe we have plateaud and we are on a slim course to getting back to a new normal. Call me an optimist or a realist. Either way, we have to get back to normal. We are struggling far too much. Farmers in the midwest and Minnesota especially, are struggling to cope with the economy crashing due to agricultural prices.

Local farmers that sell to restaurants or schools, they felt the impact immediately. Overnight, they lost their markets. All types of farms are being hit right now. Dating back the last few handful of years with snowfalls and bitter cold during this time, farmers were hoping to get ahead this spring. Now with COVID-19 in the picture, they are hurting once again in a sense. Across the board there has been about a 25-percent drop in prices.

We the consumers may not see a difference because when we cruise the aisles at the grocery stores, it is mostly stocked. Farmers cannot say the same. If we do not get life back to “normal” again soon, it will be highly detrimental to farmers. I hope and pray decisions are made to help our farmers of all types very shortly.

Some of the countries largest employers are laying people off and if they aren’t laying people off, they’re making cuts. This also includes hospitals. Mayo Clinic announced on April 10 that they are furloughing employees and making salary reductions to payroll after April 28 due to facing a potential $3 billion dollar loss. Even the United States Postal Services believe by September they could be out of funding. Mail volume was down around 30-percent this week and could be down 50-percent by the end of June.

We as a country have done a good job of “flattening the curve”, but we also must factor in the other curves also. The rise is depression, poverty, suicides, alcoholism, drug use, stress levels, etc. These curves will grow without a doubt through the economic downfall we will continue to see if we do not return to normalcy. The majority of the world is feeling the heavy and raw weight on our shoulders, we all are. I don’t care who you are. It sucks. It is affecting everybody in someway. The longer this lockdown lasts, the higher these curves will rise and it will make the virus numbers look miniscule. Yes, take the virus with cautions, but give thoughts to these as well. The mainstream media will not discuss these.

Also, Minnesota has done a fine job. A recovery rate of 98-percent and we have empty hospitals with people needing normal treatments. Sooner rather than later if this continues, healthcare will be the next in line to losing their jobs.

As of Sunday, April 12 the IMHE model projected 635 hospital beds were needed for the state of Minnesota. Of those 635 beds, 127 would be in the ICU. It also projected 107 ventilators. It has the current projected peak date of April 27. How does Governor Walz’s model show 22,000+ deaths while this other model is showing around 450? It isn’t even in the same ballpark. In Minnesota, the median age of death related to COVID has been 87, 63-percent of the deaths were in nursing homes, and over half have fully recovered. Sunday also marked the eighth straight day beneath our peak for new daily cases. Deaths have appeared to peak as well. Don’t shoot the messenger, but I feel we are on the backside of this outbreak. Time to open up discussion of re-opening our lives. We don’t need to rush back to this new normal, but we do need to start the discussion of how we are going to do so.

Lastly, no matter who you are, we are affected. No matter the place you live, the country you are in, rich or poor, old or young, health, finances, etc. Be intentional with your actions, don’t have intentions. Don’t push things off until tomorrow or next week. We are “stuck” in this norm. Who is to say our world can’t be better when our new normal begins? It is up to us. Mother nature and God have sent us to our room to think about our actions and our timeout is up soon. Take care of our planet, take care of yourself, and care for others. Like PJ Fleck says, Row the Boat, only thing we can do is control right now, we are going towards the future and we get to determine where that is.