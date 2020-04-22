For the continued safety of its staff and visitors, the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS) will keep its historic sites, museums and library closed and cancel all in-person events, field trips and rentals through June 30.

This is in response to ongoing concerns over maintaining recommended social distancing practices in our public locations. The MHS will also furlough 274 staff starting May 1 through June 30.

This represents just under half of the MHS workforce, with public-facing and part-time staff members being most affected. All staff will be paid through the end of April. These actions will address strains on the MHS operating budget as a result of ongoing closures.

“Our talented and dedicated employees are the heart of our organization, so this is a painful decision,” said Kent Whitworth, director and CEO of MHS. “We are doing all we can to support our colleagues, including extending health benefits during their furlough.”

“We look forward to reopening our doors and welcoming the public back into our museums, historic sites and library,” added Whitworth.

The MHS is closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19.

As MHS plans scenarios for reopening, it is following recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and working to ensure the safety and welfare of our guests and workforce.

For more information, visit mnhs.org.

Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society Web site