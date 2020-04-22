Arlys Tilberg, 74, of Montevideo died at her home on April 17, 2020, following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Private funeral services and burial at Sunset Memorial Cemetery were held. A video of the funeral will be posted on the funeral home website. Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home.

Arlys Ann (Kompelien) Tilberg was born March 2, 1946, in Marshall, to Thurman and Inez (Hovdesven) Kompelien. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Lucas Lutheran Church of Cottonwood. Arlys graduated from Clarkfield High School and obtained a degree in Elementary Education from St. Cloud State University. After graduation, she taught Special Education in Hopkins, for three years.

On July 11, 1971, Arlys was united in marriage to Roger Tilberg, at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, and they made their home in Montevideo. She taught First Grade for two years, after which time she stayed at home to raise their two children, Lynette and Mark. Her passion for helping children learn brought her back to teaching, where she worked with the Title I program until her retirement in 2008. She and Roger loved to travel and were able to take some memorable trips.

Arlys was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher and superintendent, was a member of the church council, WELCA and various committees, sang in the choir and directed the handbell choir. A special treat for the congregation was when she played piano/organ duets, most commonly for Christmas and Easter services.

Family was very important to Arlys. She cared for her elderly parents and was especially proud of her granddaughters. She enjoyed attending their events and hearing about the details of their lives. Arlys also enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, playing cards and camping.

Arlys is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter, Lynette (and Brian) Kroll, of Blaine, ; son, Mark (and Laurene) Tilberg, of LeMars, Iowa; six granddaughters, Hannah and Alyssa Kroll, and Abigail, Greta, Sarah and Breanna Tilberg; brothers-in-law, Michael Bergeland (and fiancée Joy Dunn), and Darell (Marileen) Tilberg; sisters-in-law, Sharon Kompelien and Karen (and Darrell) Hanson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Leonard and Burton; sister, Betty Bergeland; father-in-law and mother-in-law Russell and Florence Tilberg, and brother-in-law Lorne Tilberg.

Blessed be her memory.