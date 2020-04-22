Dennis Lenning, 81, of Montevideo died at his home on April 16, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Updates will be posted on our website.

Dennis Lee Lenning was born in St. James, on Aug. 30, 1938, to Oscar and Alma (Kramer) Lenning. He graduated from Butterfield High School in 1956, and continued his education at DeVry University. He married Janice Kintzi on March 31, 1958, at Butterfield Presbyterian Church. They had four children: Lorri, Lisa, Jay, and Jack. Dennis was the owner of Custom Livestock Systems.

Dennis was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. He enjoyed model airplanes, ham radio, fishing, hunting and golfing. He was also a member of the Masons and Shriners organizations. Many memories were made at the family's lake home. Dennis' friends and neighbors will remember him for making doughnuts and hosting doughnut days for them.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Jan; his children: Lorri Maus, of Maynard, Lisa (and Perry Oftedahl) Libaire, of Clara City, Jack Lenning, of Cottage Grove; daughter-in-law, Patty (and Troy Huntley) Lenning; eight grandchildren, Nathan (and Michelle Pusari) Maus, Nicole (and Brad) Miles, Caitlin (and Robb) Maus-Grussing, Ashley (and Jeff) Jerve, Tyler (and fiancé, Morgan Roigher) Lenning, Stephanie (and Josh) Ronnigan, Kaylee Christenson, and Chase Christenson; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Fallon and Rylee; siblings, Gene (and Joyce) Lenning, of Butterfield and Lois Reiff, of Minneapolis; sister-in-law Mavis Lenning; as well as other extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Jay; brothers, Gerald and Duane; and brother-in-law Everett Reiff.