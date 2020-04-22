Sleepy Eye Golf Club sent out a happy email Friday afternoon, April 17: the course and driving range would open Saturday.

Sleepy Eye Golf Club sent out a happy email Friday afternoon, April 17: the course and driving range would open Saturday at 10 a.m. The move was made possible when Governor Walz on Friday issued an order expanding allowable outdoor recreational activities.

From the governor’s office: “Executive Order 20-38 allows Minnesotans to engage in a range of activities, including golfing, boating, fishing, hunting, and hiking, as long as they follow new outdoor recreation guidelines. These guidelines include maintaining 6-foot social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and staying close to home.”

“We were expecting the order and had scrambled to get the course ready,” said Jason Severson, Clubhouse Manager at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club. “We announced the opening and starting getting calls for tee times.”

Severson said tee times are required, no walk ups are allowed, and while food and beverage orders can be filled, the clubhouse is not open for socializing.

“Only five people are allowed to be in the clubhouse at one time, not counting employees,” he said. “Golfers can stop in to take care of any business and then return outside. The patios are closed and golfers should not gather around by the clubhouse. Everyone needs to maintain social distancing.”

Only golfers from the same household may share a cart, otherwise it is one person per cart.

The Sleepy Eye Golf Club has prepared a set of guidelines, in accordance with the governor’s order, and provide a copy to golfers on arrival. Signage around the course also informs golfers of required practices.

In addition, Severson said the door handles and bathrooms are sanitized multiple times a day and golf carts are sanitized between uses.

The clubhouse restaurant has remained in business all winter, switching to take-outs only when bars and restaurants were shutdown. Severson said business was steady.

“We want to thank the public for their support on the restaurant side of the Sleepy Eye Golf Club these past few weeks,” Severson said.

The restaurant is open for take-out orders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (this closing time may soon be extended.) Severson said the menu can be found on the club’s website and Facebook page.

Just as golfers on the course can order food to eat while out on the course, they can also order beverages to go, including alcohol, just as they have enjoyed in the past.

The final line of the Sleepy Eye Golf Club guidelines says it all:

“Following the guidelines and ensuring that we can continue to play golf is the responsibility of all of us!”