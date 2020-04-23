Glenn Willard Anderson passed away on April 1, 2020. His body will be cremated and burial will take place at a later date at the Clarkfield Cemetery located across a rural road from the farm where Glenn spent his early years.

A unique individual arrived on this earth on November 12, 1935: Glenn Willard Anderson. He was born in the local hospital to Albin (Gussie) and Ruth Anderson at Clarkfield, MN. Glenn grew up on a dairy farm with three brothers and two sisters. In high school he took part in sports, concert choir and student government. He also had major roles in both the Junior and Senior Class Plays that fostered a love for the theater that lasted a lifetime.

Glenn furthered his education at CalPoly University but took time out to serve in the U.S. Air Force as an officer/navigator and later served as navigator and later served as a navigator for United Airlines. He went back to school at UCLA and Redlands University where he honed his skills in the arts. This background allowed him to work in a number of entertainment venues. He was also a prolific writer and won numerous awards. Two of the most prestigious were the Platinum Expert Author’s Award and he was awarded First Place in the Southwest Manuscript Competition. In later years he worked for a number of production and distribution companies.

Throughout his career he used the pen name of Eric Sean McGiven. All of his writings can be found at www.ericseanmcgiven.com Glenn’s family will be forever grateful for the love and companionship of Vicki Ebeling and her son, Drew Manchese. They were his family throughout the years and Drew was Glenn’s godson.

Survivors include sisters Beverly Heemstra, Sheldon, Ia. and Carroll and Don Albertson, Burlington, VT.: brothers Dale and Liz Anderson, Ben, OR., Ron Anderson, Fargo, ND., and Charles Anderson, Clark-field, MN. along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Rod Heemstra and sister-in-law Hallie Anderson.