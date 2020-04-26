ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" is here.



The 10-part documentary series takes an in-depth look at the the Chicago Bulls' dynasty through the lens of the final championship season in 1997-98.

ESPN’s 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan’s final championship season debuted on Sunday night with two one-hour episodes.

The series originally was planned to air in June, but a collective outcry led by LeBron James, and bored fans stuck at home during the coronavirus, the series was pushed up to April.

Sports fans have been starving for some fun. The first two episodes didn’t disappoint. Whether you are young and have never experienced Michael or if you are older and lived through Michael, you are going to get educated. This is a fantastic series and we are just two episodes in. I hope you can find the time on Sunday nights to watch these.

The 10-part series will be shown with two back-to-back episodes that are one hour long on Sunday’s for the next five weeks at 8 p.m. Encore showings of the previous week’s episodes will air at 6 p.m. You can catch the series on ESPN if you have TV. If you’d like to live stream it you can go to WatchESPN.com or the ESPN app on your smartphones.

The documentary being shown on ESPN features “strong adult language” while the censored version airs on ESPN2.

The outcome of “The Last Dance” is well known as MJ won his sixth title, but that doesn’t take away the behind-the-scenes, tell-all less gripping. I was fascinated by the first two episodes. Two hours felt like 45 minutes!

I won’t give any spoilers yet, but I will be recapping episodes in future columns. I hope you can join me.