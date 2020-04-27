After initially cancelling the annual community celebration known as NightFalls, the organizers from Celebrate Redwood Falls have announced the event will be held this year.

However, explained Cindy LaBrie, one of the event coordinators, it will be different. A revised plan has been developed known as NightFalls Home Edition.

The festivities will not be held in Ramsey Park, but that does not mean the community can’t light up the night.

Residents of the community are being invited to get out their outdoor lights and then dress up their house and yard. People are being encouraged to line their driveways, wrap their trees and bushes and even cover the ground with lights.

The public will then be invited May 1 and 2 to take a drive around the community to view the lights.

According to LaBrie, it was board member Rhonda Joldersma who came up with the idea, adding Celebrate Redwood Falls has enjoyed the community scavenger hunt that has been taking place. Businesses, agencies and even places of worship are encouraged to participate.

Celebrate Redwood Falls has also announced it will be conducting a contest as part of the festivities. Five categories have been established, including:

• Most creative

• Best theme

• Lots of Love

• Most of the Most

• People's choice

Judging will take place May 1 and 2 between 8 and 10 p.m. Winners will receive Chamber bucks. More about NightFalls Home Edition and the contest can be found on the Celebrate Redwood Falls Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/CelebrateRWF/.



Everyone is encouraged to enjoy in the fun of NightFalls Home Edition this coming weekend in Redwood Falls.