Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The Crookston Classic Cruisers want you to “Cruise Crookston” Thursday nights at 6 p.m. for some “community wide fun.” Want to cruise? Meet at the Golf Terrace Motel at 6 p.m. every Thursday night, beginning this Thursday, April 30.



Drivers must stay in vehicles and they ask the community to practice social distancing. Also, tune into KROX Radio from 6:05-7 p.m. to enjoy “the best cruising music” from the 50s and 60s.

The Crookston Chamber & CVB, in conjunction with the Thursday cruise nights, will be holding a contest for the best decorated yard or driveway each week, and you must register to ensure the cruisers drive by their place.

To register, email theggie@visitcrookston.com by the Wednesday before each cruise night.