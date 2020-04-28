Due to an increase in available testing, CentraCare and Carris Health facilities, including the Carris Health - Redwood clinic in Redwood Falls, are once again offering curbside collection for COVID-19 testing.

Appointments are required and must be scheduled through the Carris Health - Redwood clinic nurse line at (507) 637-1730 or through a CentraCare eClinic (centracare.zipnosis.com) visit.

When a patient arrives at the curbside collection site, a specimen will be collected via nasal or oral swab.

After collection, the sample will be tested for coronavirus and the patient will be contacted with test results.

All patients must be screened to determine if they are a candidate for COVID-19 testing. High risk groups defined by MDH will remain a priority for testing.

Testing is not available to those without symptoms of respiratory illness. Once it is determined if someone meets the criteria for testing, the patient will be directed to the curbside collection location.

Curbside collection allows community members with symptoms to be screened while remaining in their car and limiting exposure to other individuals.

Again, an appointment is required in order to be screened at a curbside location and anyone who arrives without an appointment will not be tested.

The Minnesota Department of Health has created a webpage to assist Minnesotans in finding a testing location. You can find it at mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/.

