Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health announced a new online tool to help people across the state access COVID-19 testing now that the capacity has been expanded. The site went live on Friday, April 24 and includes an interactive map that is updated in real-time and will be expanded as new testing sites are established.

Sleepy Eye Medical Center is among the sites currently performing tests.

Those who have COVID-19 symptoms, or those who are asymptomatic but may be contacts of infected patients, are instructed to call SEMC at 507-794-3691 for a provider appointment. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Currently, testing turnaround time is up to 72 hours.

Symptoms of the coronavirus can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For the latest news and updates from Sleepy Eye Medical Center, visit www.semedicalcenter.org or the SEMC Facebook page.