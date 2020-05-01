Minnesota Department of Health releases latest update.

As expected, as COVID-19 testing expands in Minnesota, the number of lab-confirmed cases continues to grow significantly with each passing day. After one day of holding steady at 27 confirmed cases in Polk County, the Minnesota Department of Health's Friday, May 1 update shows five more confirmed cases in Polk County, bringing the total to 32.

Here is the information in the May 1 update:

Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated. Many data points are collected during case interviews. Data presented below are for all cases, regardless of interview status. Data for cases pending interview may be listed as “unknown/missing”.

Not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this data is not representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.

Testing

Total approximate number of completed tests: 74,829

Total approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 12,592

Total approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 62,237

Minnesota Case Overview

Total positive: 5,730

Patients no longer needing isolation: 2,282

Patients no longer needing isolation represents individuals with confirmed COVID-19 who no longer need to self-isolate, including those who have died.

Deaths: 371

Hospitalization

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 1,096

Hospitalized as of today: 369

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 118

Gender

48% female, 51% male, 0% other, 1% unknown/missing

Health care

Number of health care workers: 953