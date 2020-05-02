The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Board announced Friday that they have made the decision to “respectfully” terminate the agreement held with the City of Crookston for administrative services for the Crookston Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. A press release provided by Chamber Executive Director Terri Heggie said that the role performed in the community by the Chamber will “remain as-is” and will be “business and community focused with enhancements of marketing Crookston as a whole.”

Heggie also mentioned that the management of Fisher’s Landing, the travel information center and rest area located on U.S. Highway 2 between Fisher and East Grand Forks, will continue under the direction of the Crookston Chamber as there is a current agreement with the State of Minnesota through Explore Minnesota tourism.

“We wish to thank the City of Crookston, area lodging facilities, along with past and present CVB board members and community partners,” said Heggie.

Crookston’s lodging facilities which include three hotels, AmericInn by Wyndham, Crookston Inn & Convention Center and Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, and one motel, Golf Terrace Motel, who pay a 3 percent lodging tax monthly on lodging stays under 30 days, hope to work with the city on a new agreement which could include the formation of a new board of directors.