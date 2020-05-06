Adeline Alvina Nielsen, age 98, of Morris, formerly of Holloway, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020, at West Wind Village-Memory Care in Morris. Due to current guidelines, a private burial will be held at Terrace Lawn Memory Gardens in Montevideo. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Adeline Alvina Nielsen was born April 21, 1922, in Montevideo, the daughter of Bennie Gerhard and Nettie Mathilda (Christenson) Mitling. She was baptized May 29, 1922, by Pastor John Mason at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Adeline was raised in the Montevideo area, where she attended country school through the eighth grade. On Oct. 15, 1940, she was united in marriage to Eskild Arvid Jensen Nielsen by Pastor Mason, also at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. This union was blessed with 48 years together and five children: Roger, Sharon, Myra, Charles, and Byron.

Adeline and Eskild farmed in the Montevideo, Milan, and Appleton areas until their retirement in 1986, when they moved to Holloway. Adeline also worked at the Appleton Municipal Hospital and Nursing Home in the housekeeping department for 10 years. She enjoyed square dancing and old-time dancing, walking, making lefse, playing cards, gardening, sewing and crocheting. Most of all, Adeline loved spending time with her family. She was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Appleton; where in her younger years she was active with the Ladies Aid and Zion Quilters.

Adeline is survived by her children, Roger (and Mary) Nielsen, of Granite Falls, Sharon Gades, of Morris, Myra (and Kenneth) Munsterman, of Moundsview, Charles Nielsen, of Holloway, and Byron (and Jodi) Nielsen, of Allen, Texas; 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Buschmann, of Montevideo and Natsy Roudebush, of Burnsville; brother-in-law, Philip Manska, of Benson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Eskild Nielsen (1989); her parents, Bennie and Nettie Mitling; her son-in-law, Rodney Gades; her siblings, Johnnie Mitling, Bernice Larson, Clarice Smolley, Howard Mitling, Irene Beadle, Beverly Home, and Janis Manska; and her six brothers-in-law. Blessed be the memory of Adeline Alvina Nielsen. Please sign the guest book at www.zniewskifuneralhome.com