Lawrence C. Larson, 100, of Benson, died on Monday, April 20, 2020, at home at Scofield Place in Benson. A celebration of life will be held later this year. Interment will be in the Swenoda Cemetery, Swenoda Township. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Lawrence C. Larson was born Dec. 13, 1919, the son of Christian and Annie (Hilleren) Larson. Lawrence attended Buffalo Lake Lutheran Church where he was baptized. He was confirmed and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Swenoda Township and in 1961, joined Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Benson. He attended grade school in Cashel Township and District 49 in Swenoda. He graduated from Benson Senior High School in 1938.

On Sept. 29, 1945, Lawrence was united in marriage to Mary Ann Goulson at Mandt Lutheran Church in Chippewa County. They were blessed with two sons and over 74 years of marriage. They began farming in 1945 when he took over the family farm. He avoided the use of chemical fertilizers and herbicides whenever possible. He cultivated perfectly “checked” fields of corn for years without herbicides. He maintained a modest herd of Holstein dairy cattle for many years. Lawrence and Mary Ann retired from farming and moved into Benson in 1990.

Lawrence took pride in his driving skills. He first learned to drive when he was 14. He was never in a traffic accident or the recipient of a speeding ticket; however, he did have an unfortunate incident with a deer. In his retirement, he had a part-time job for years as a driver for Agvise in Benson, picking up soil samples for testing from farmers throughout southern Minnesota and parts of South Dakota, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

Lawrence was an active member of Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church where he attended every Sunday until his later years when he watched faithfully on television. In earlier years, he helped with painting projects, cemetery committee, visiting shut-ins, and sometimes stirring the huge cauldron of gravy for the annual Smorgasbord at church. He was an active member of the Sons of Norway and enjoyed two trips to Norway to meet family and explore his heritage. He was a good neighbor to many in the Westwood Addition and participated in monthly breakfasts for the retiree group and his high school graduation class.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; two sons; Thomas (and Mary) Larson, of Chincoteague Island, Virginia, and William (Rich) Larson, of Minneapolis; grandchildren Jennifer Hall and Stephanie Hanson; great-grandchildren Arabella, Fredric, and Jocelyn; sister, Anne Miller, of St. Cloud; and in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents Christian and Annie; sisters, Harriet Miller and Dalphine Groh, and brother, Roy. Blessed be his memory.