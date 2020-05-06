Nichole “Nikki” Marie McChesney, 35, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2020, at her home in Benson. Nikki was born on Dec. 31, 1984, in Hennepin County, just in time to ring in the New Year with parents, Chad Olson and Julie Moe. She was baptized on Aug. 25, 1985, at United Methodist Church in Willmar. She grew up in Montevideo and was confirmed on October 29, 2000, at Salem Lutheran Church in Montevideo. She graduated from Montevideo High School with the Class of 2003. Nikki received her CNA/TMA license in High School. She worked at Bethesda Nursing Home and Scandia Assisted Living in Willmar, Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo, Golden Living Center in Benson, Benson Public Schools as a para-professional, and most recently at Meadow Lane Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She loved the residents like family. Always laughing and joking with them and giving bear hugs when needed. Her compassion for others ran deep.

While taking some courses at Ridgewater College she met the love of her life, David McChesney, and they married on February 12, 2010. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Grace, Alexander and Charlotte. Charlotte was born with a genetic heart defect and passed away in the loving arms of her family on June 22, 2017.

Nikki was a member and Sunday school teacher at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church. She was a very loving and caring person. She loved her family and most of all her children. They were her world. If you were lucky enough to see her look into her children's faces, pure love and joy radiated from her. She loved family game nights, cooking, biking with her kids, learning about gardening and flowers, swimming with the kids, using her Cricket and making crafts, and canning her grandparents' “famous” dill pickles.

Nikki was funny and outgoing and because of this, she made friends easily. We will always remember her infectious smile that could light up the room, her caring personality and the encompassing love she had for her family. We will miss her wrapping her arms around us for the best hugs ever.

When you think of Nikki, please celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and shouldn't be taken for granted. It is meant to be lived to the fullest, just as she did. Her absence will be felt deeply and she will be forever missed.

Nichole is survived by her husband, David McChesney, of Benson; children, Grace (13) and Alexander (10); step-daughter, Ellie Skaalerud (22), of Willmar; mother, Julie (and Kevin) Moe, of Benson; father, Chad Olson and Mary Ann Enger, of Montevideo; grandma, Verdella Wright, of Willmar; grandma, Lorelee Olson, of Willmar; in-laws, Steve and Bobbie McChesney, of Willmar; brother-in-law, Brian McChesney (and Carissa Thompson), of Willmar; sister-in-law, Angela McChesney (and Jeramiah Slagter), of Renville; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding her in death were her daughter, Charlotte McChesney; grandpa, Arthur Wright; and grandpa, Edward Olson. Blessed be the memory of Nichole Marie McChesney.

