Two school parades and one community parade will happen next week!

The school year is almost over for Sleepy Eye’s kids — and it is certainly an end none of us ever imagined, with the kids doing there school work at home since mid-March. While we all have a litany of things we regret the kids will miss out on — sports, proms, concerts, end of year picnics and field trips, an uncertain graduation — there are always people who figure out a way to offer something to brighten spirits.

In Sleepy Eye, that is a series of parades next week. Two school parades and a community parade — read all about it here.

On Monday, May 11, starting at 6 p.m., St. Mary’s teachers will parade through neighborhoods to celebrate the delivery of their students’ last homework packets, all their hard work and for successfully making it through distance learning.

Mrs. Gangelhoff said to the students and families: “Get your gold and green ready to wear and feel free to make signs or get creative as the St. Mary’s teachers drive by to see you!” Gangelhoff said she is posting a map of the parade route on the school’s Facebook page.

Sleepy Eye Public School has two events planned for Thursday, May 14. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., students are invited to come to the school lawn for cookies and water, and to also write their own wishes, feelings, and hopes on a baggage tag, then hang their tag in a tree.

At 6 p.m. on May 14, Sleepy Eye Public School teachers and staff will start out on a “We Miss You Parade.” The parade will travel through neighborhoods all around town — they tell the kids to listen for honking and cheering as the parade approaches. The kids are encouraged to wear orange and black and give waves and cheers. The guidelines are: be respectful of social distancing; stay out of the street and don’t approach cars; and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Kathy Krenz and Nichole Krenz recently announced a Community Celebration Parade, to be held on the route of the Corn Days parade, on Saturday, May 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In an email inviting participation in the parade, Kathy and Nichole said, “We are going to celebrate LIFE, our life, proudly and at a distance with a parade. We want you to participate in anyway you can.”

The ladies issued a special invitation for the Class of 2020, from Sleepy Eye High School and St. Mary’s High School, to take part in this parade — driving through in their cars and trucks (socially distancing, of course) and dressing up in sports jerseys and prom attire.

Also invited are all Miss Sleepy Eye Royalty and local businesses.

Kathy said parade participants do not need to register.

Line-up will begin at 4:30 p.m. at 808 4th Avenue SE.

Spectators are asked to practice social distancing.