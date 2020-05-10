Rollover occurred late Friday night on Polk County Highway 12.

A Mentor man, Tyler Johnson, 26, is in critical condition at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks after a one-vehicle rollover late Friday night, May 8, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports.



According to the PCSO, the report of a vehicle rollover in the east ditch of Polk County Highway 12 just to the south of 400th Street SE came in at around 11:45 p.m. Friday. The PCSO responded, along with the Fertile Fire Department and County EMS.



The investigation continues.