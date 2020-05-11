After Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Gary Sturm held a live city update, reinforcing safe practices and Governor Walz’s extended Stay at Home order before giving thanks.

“Special thank you to all our doctors, nurses, and staff that are on the front line of this pandemic,” said Sturm. He continued to thank the ambulance crew, fire department and law enforcement of St. James and Watonwan county.

He then asked viewers to remember other front-line workers; all essential workers. He too made sure to recognize all school faculty for Teacher Appreciation Week for helping educate through distance learning.

“Also, message to the students,” said Sturm, “you need to participate and complete your assignments, you are still attending school–it is just virtually, so this is no time to be slacking off.”

Non-COVID-19 updates included the S-T Industries building having sold last Friday. The new owners, Bill Martin and Tina Herdegen, of Sharpline Investments Inc., have assumed ownership, starting with four-to-five employees. They plan to add more in the future. A portion of the Shopko building has also been leased to a new business, more information and updates to come.

During the city council meeting, the council approved a proclamation recognizing teachers, announcing the week of May 4th through May 8th as National Teachers Appreciation Week. Sturm described the field of education holding major responsibility and providing necessary creativity and leadership to address the need of students.

“The success of our students is based upon the guidance of our dedicated teachers,” stated the declaration, “and whereas, our teachers have proven that no task is too difficult to address.”

Other approved items:

–Airport Bid rejection after it exceeded $184,000 from initial estimation.

–Grass Seeder purchase from Arnold’s Mankato by the Street Department for $6,250. Street Department Superintendent Chad Stratman requested the higher bid due to the seeder’s heavier built and higher capacity.

–Road Maintainer purchase from Bert’s Truck Equipment, also by the Street Department, for $18,415.

–Resolution authorizing account signatures by Mayor, City Manager, City Clerk, and Deputy Clerk for city financial accounts.

The next regular St. James City Council meeting is scheduled to happen on May 19 at 6:00 p.m.