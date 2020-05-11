Renville County parks have begun to rock.

During this time of social distancing, the Renville County parks department has kicked off a kindness spreading treasure hunt for kids and families.

Approximately 50 painted rocks, with inspirational messages and themes, were recently hidden throughout the Beaver Falls County Park.

When one finds a painted rock they are asked to photograph it and post the photo to Facebook by tagging @RenCoParks. Finders are encouraged to leave the rock for others to find or to replace it with a painted rock of their own.

The goal is not to find and keep the rocks, but to continue placing them for others to discover.

Those creating a replacement rock are asked write @RenCoParks on the back to continue the project.

The Renville County parks department plans on expanding this project to other county parks and will make announcements on its Facebook page “Renville County Parks” when they are ready.

Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing while in the parks by remaining at least six feet away from others who do not live in their household. Hand sanitizing is also requested before and after holding or exchanging a painted rock.

The Renville County Parks Department strives to create healthy communities and contribute to the economic vitality of Renville County by preserving our parks system and providing natural resource based recreation and education opportunities.

For more information, visit the parks page online at www.renvillecounty-mn.com, call (320) 523-3747 or like “Renville County Parks” on Facebook.