Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism has announced it will be hosting a live virtual event this Thursday (May 14). The event is being called “Rally the Redwood Area – a Small Business Support Campaign.”

The event, in partnership with the Redwood Area Community Center, Redwood Valley Technical Solutions, and KLGR Radio, will be broadcast from 4:30-6:30 p.m., on Facebook Live on the Chamber’s Facebook page, and also include special live updates on KLGR Radio during the first hour of 4:30-5:30 p.m.

This celebration of small businesses has been designed to rally the Redwood area with a boost to the retainment and recovery efforts of our businesses.

Individuals and even other businesses can call in during this live telethon like event, and make an actionable show of support through purchasing gift certificates and gift cards in any amount to any local businesses with products or services for purchase.

The Chamber will deliver the money to the businesses, and it will gather all the gift certificates and gift cards and mail them to the supporters.

The gift card/certificate strategy provides cash in the hands of businesses, while supporters can choose to use them now, if the business is doing curb-side or whatever is applicable, or keep them for use at a later date when the business fully re-opens or when the supporter chooses to use them.

Plus, supporters who call in during the live virtual event will be entered into a drawing for Redwood Area Chamber Bucks, which also support local businesses.

“We all may have been quarantined by COVID-19, but Redwood Area small businesses have not been quarantined from the devastating effects this pandemic has had on their business,” said Anne Johnson, Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism executive director. “Through this event, we will be telling the stories of small businesses and providing an easy way for community members to give them a boost of support in their time of need.”

Many businesses are expecting their revenue to be down 25-75 percent compared to last year, with some who have been completely closed during this time experiencing a 100 percent loss of revenue compared to this time last year.

More information on this event can be found at www.redwoodfalls.org/rallyredwoodarea.