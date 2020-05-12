Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor.

The driver of a semi tractor-trailer suffered non-life threatening injuries in a collision and resulting rollover on U.S. Highway 2 in McIntosh Monday evening, May 11 with a Chevrolet Avalanche in which the Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor.

The State Patrol got the call minutes before 8:30 p.m. Monday from milepost 63 in McIntosh of Polk County. According to the report, Joshua Jess Shear, 41, of McIntosh was southbound on Polk County Highway 8 in a 2004 Chevy Avalanche when he traveled through the intersection, traveling through both lanes of travel on Highway 2. Tegan Bruce Kako, 22, of Menahga, Minn. was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 2005 Kenworth tractor-trailer and he collided with the Avalanche on the front passenger’s side. As a result, the Kenworth rolled over and spill its load. The semi came to rest blocking both eastbound and westbound lanes.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Shear was not hurt; Kako was taken by ambulance to Essentia Health in Fosston.

