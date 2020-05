Second death included in Minnesota Department of Health's May 14 update

The May 14 Minnesota Department of Health update indicates a second Polk County resident has died from the COVID-19 virus. The MDH report does not include any information on the individual; that information is likely forthcoming from Polk County Public Health.

As of May 14, the MDH states that there are 55 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Polk County. Some of them are no longer considered active cases, however.