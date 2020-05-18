PCSO attended event May 15 at Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth

Friday, May 15 was Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. It is a day for law enforcement and the public to pay respect and homage to officers who have given their lives in the line-of-duty. It is a day that is spent honoring the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while protecting our communities and safeguarding our democracy.

This year National Police Week was May 10-16. Traditionally, Crookston and Polk County would have partnered with fellow law enforcement agencies in the area with a wreath-laying ceremony in Grand Forks. Unfortunately, this year’s event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duluth Police Department hosted a peace officer memorial processional across the blue-lit Arial Lift Bridge on May 15 at 9 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office attended the event.