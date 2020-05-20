The Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars Orrin S. Estebo Chapter announced the winners of its scholarships for 2020, including those presented to the Redwood Valley High School 2020 graduating class.

This year a total of $65,250 in scholarships was awarded during a Facebook Live event held May 13. The event was held on the night when the Redwood Area Education Foundation was scheduled to host its annual Evening of the Stars, but due to the coronavirus pandemic that event was cancelled.

Scott Prouty, Dollars for Scholars co-chair, announced the winners.

What follows is the list of scholarship awards:

• A George Ramseth Scholarship for $500 was awarded to Ahmed Azzab.

• The Nick Stanton Scholarship for $500, The Redwood Area Hospital Foundation/HomeTown Bank Scholarship for $500, an Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 and the Steve Family Leadership Scholarship for $500 are awarded to Jasmine Barnes.

• The Class of 1969 Scholarship for $500 and a Minnwest Bank Scholarship for $1,000 are awarded to Sidney Beran.

• The Nuvera/R.T. Rodenberg Memorial Scholarship for $500 and an Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $1,000 are awarded to Aubrey Bidinger.

• A George Ramseth Scholarship for $500, the Matthew and Lindsay Johnson/Tersteeg’s Scholarship for $500, and the Reitter Family Scholarship for $500 are awarded to Adam Bommersbach.

• The Brian Anderson Memorial Scholarship for $500, the Col. William R. Cook Scholarship for $500 and an Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 are awarded to Benjamin Collins.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $750 is awarded to Jacob Deinken.

• The Scott Larson and Robin Stegner Scholarship for the Environment for $500 is awarded to Ashlyn Doering.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $750 is awarded to Andrew Fischer.

• A Minnwest Bank Scholarship for $1,000 and the Sgt. Brent Koch Memorial Scholarship for $500 are awarded to Mariah Frank.

• A Jan Raduenz Phillips Scholarship for Nursing for $1,500 is awarded to Annika Frey.

• A Ruby’s Pantry Scholarship for $750 is awarded to Maxine Gerke.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Annika Gibbs.

• The Jean Stephany Scholarship for $1,500, the Norma Flinn Memorial/Western Family Scholarship for $500 and the Vic & Olga Engberg/Redwood Falls Arts Council & Arts Center/Bernick’s Pepsi Scholarship for $500 have been awarded to Abby Gilk.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Tate Goodthunder.

• The Farmers Union Industries Scholarship for $1,000 is awarded to Luke Grannes.

• The Gordy Jensen Memorial Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Carter Guetter.

• The Dash Riley Ellingworth/Jeff Jensen Memorial Scholarship for $750 and a George Ramseth Scholarship for $750 have been awarded to Bryant Haas.

• A Bremer Bank Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Kaleb Haase.

• The Myrl and Jeannine Barnes Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Luke Hammerschmidt.

• A Minnwest Bank Scholarship for $750 is awarded to Jed Hansen.

• The David Norman Memorial Scholarship for $500 and a Minnwest Bank Scholarship for $1,500 are awarded to Katherine Hawton.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $1,500 and a Ruby’s Pantry Scholarship for $500 have been awarded to Rylee Henjum.

• The Kathryn Olson/Elmer and Julia Kaardal/James and Lynn Burchett Scholarship for $500 have been awarded to Nevaeh Hoffman.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Cortney Hoppke.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Isaiah Hultquist.

• The Darr Family Scholarship for $500, the Eberlein-Stoterau/Marion Frederickson Scholarship for $500 and the Meister/Swartz Families Scholarship for $500 are awarded to Leah Irlbeck.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $750 is awarded to Kia Jacobson.

• The In Honor of Don Tiffany/Rotary Scholarship for $500 has been awarded to Justene Larsen.

• The Don and Vera Tiffany Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Gustav Lomotey.

• A Jan Raduenz Phillips Nursing Scholarship for $1,500 is awarded to McKenzie Lydick.

• The Fuhr Family Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Chad Maddock.

• The Henry and Mary Jo Boots Scholarship for $500 and an Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $1,000 are awarded to Courtney Manee.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Jordan Mertens.

• The Women in STEM Scholarship for $2,500 is awarded to Trinity Milne.

• A Minnwest Bank Scholarship for $500, the Otto Family Scholarship for $500 and a Bremer Bank Scholarship for $500 are awarded to Hailey Mohr.

• The Robin Stegner and Scott Larson Scholarship for Nursing for $500 is awarded to Cecilia O’Keefe.

• The Mandy Nieland Memorial Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Trella Old Rock.

• A George Ramseth Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Makale Prescott.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $750 is awarded to Holden Runck.

• A Minnwest Bank Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Lacey Schmidt.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Presley Schmidt.

• An Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Christian Schmitz.

• The Phillip McKay Memorial Agriculture Scholarship for $500 is awarded to Colby Schroeder.

• A Minnwest Bank Scholarship for $750 is awarded to Alexa Steffl.

• A Helen and Ruth Peterson Scholarship for $1,000, renewable three times is awarded to Leo Steffl.

• The Burmeister Family Scholarship for $500 and an Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $1,000 are awarded to Hannah Sturgeon.

• A Helen and Ruth Peterson Scholarship for $1,000, renewable three times and a Jan Raduenz Phillips Nursing Scholarship for $1,500 are awarded to Keelie Van Hee.

• The Dr. Thomas Gross Family Scholarship for $500, the James and Julie Gordon Scholarship for $500, and an Orrin S. Estebo Scholarship for $500 are awarded to Jenny Vang.

• The Donald P. Tiffany Schol-arship for $500 and a Minnwest Bank Scholarship for $1,000 are awarded to Jenna Whitmore.

The Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars Chapter also announced several college scholarship winners:

• An Estebo Second Year College Scholarship for $500 each are awarded to Deon Estebo, Caitlyn Johnson and Lauren Karnitz.

• The Hagen Family College Scholarships for $500 each are awarded to Julia Prouty, Lydia Rigge and Matthew Lindbo.

• The Marilyn Smith Edu-cation scholarships for $2,500 each are awarded to Emma Gaffney and Miriam Krause.

• The Mahal/DePauw Buckley Education Scholarship for $1,000 has been awarded to Elizabeth Prouty.

• The Marlys and Gene Verdoes Scholarship for Education for $1,000 is awarded to Halle Runck.

• The Jan Raduenz Phillips College Nursing Scholarship for $2,500 is awarded to Amber Junker.

• The PEO Scholarship for $500 has been awarded to Amber Junker.