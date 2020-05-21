Every year when the legislative session ends, District 16 State Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls and District 16B State Representative Paul Torkelson of Hanska host town hall meetings.

These meetings provide district residents an outlet to visit with their legislators on important issues.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak prevents Dahms and Torkelson from meeting with district constituents one-on-one.

Fortunately, they have come up with an innovative solution to continue the town hall meeting tradition.

The state legislators will host town hall meetings over the radio airwaves May 27. They will be on KLGR Radio in Redwood Falls at 3 p.m. and KNUJ Radio in New Ulm at 6 p.m.

Residents of District 16B are encouraged to submit questions to Sen. Dahms’ committee legislative assistant Wendy Haavisto via e-mail at wendy.haavisto@senate.mn or by calling (651) 296-3218. All questions for the town hall must be received before noon this Friday (May 22).

“We always look forward to our town hall meetings and visiting with constituents,” said Dahms. “Although we cannot hold a town hall meeting in the traditional sense, we will still be able to answer our constituents’ concerns.”

Torkelson added, “The coronavirus pandemic forced us to come up with a creative way of hosting a town hall meeting. Thankfully, technology allows us stay in touch with our constituents during this unique time.”