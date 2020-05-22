During the live stream event announcing scholarships for the Redwood Valley High School Class of 2020 held May 13, a number of community awards were presented. In total, this year’s senior class has been awarded $166,670 in scholarships and grants that will be invested in their future.

What follows is a list of scholarships that were announced:

• The Redwood Valley wrestling scholarships are awarded to any senior who has wrestled in the Cardinal wrestling program from Grades 9-12. For each year of participation, they are awarded a $50 scholarship. In order for the scholarship to be given, the wrestler must provide proof of completion for their first semester of college. All five of this year’s seniors have given back to the Redwood Valley Cardinals Wrestling program in ways that cannot be replaced. Each individual has provided leadership in forms of character, voice, drive and motivation. The committee is extremely proud of each one of these wrestlers. Moving forward, they cannot wait to see what the future holds for each one of the wrestlers. Recipients are: Kaleb Haase – $200, Chad Maddock – $200, Andrew Fischer – $200, Adam Bommersbach $150 and Ashlyn Doering – $150

• Farmer’s Co-op Oil of Echo is pleased to give scholarships to graduates planning to live and work in rural America. This year those $500 scholarships are going to Courtney Manee and Luke Grannes.

• Carter Guetter is the recipient of a $500 scholarship from West Central Smiles.

• Divine Home Care & Hospice is honored to announce this year’s scholarship of $1,000 has been awarded to Keelie Van Hee. This is based on her extraordinary academics and voluntary community involvement.

• This year Technology and Trades on the Prairie (TTOP) was able to award 12 $500 scholarships to students at five different schools. Scholarships are going to students pursuing a career in the tech and trades industry. The RVHS recipients are Jacob Deinken, Hailey Mohr and Carter Guetter. Generally, TTOP only awards two scholarships per school. However, Schult Homes in Redwood Falls has partnered with TTOP and was willing to donate extra scholarship funds for additional students because of the specific degree those students are pursuing.

• The Audacia General Federated Women’s Club has been in Redwood Falls for more than 50 years. It meets monthly during the school year to discuss educational programs, business meetings and fellowship. Audacia has faithfully granted a $250 scholarship to a graduating senior for many years. This year that scholarship is being awarded to Holden Runck.

• The Redwood Falls Lions Club is proud to recognize two individuals from the Redwood Valley High School Class of 2020 who exemplify the Lions motto, “We Serve.” Keelie Van Hee and Holden Runck demonstrated their commitment to serve through their volunteer activities. By contributing their time, they helped numerous organizations in our community achieve their goals.

• The Belview Booster Club has selected Courtney Manee to receive the 2020 Belview Booster Club scholarship of $300. The club was impressed with her academic accomplishments and her extra-curricular activities.

• The Redwood Falls Fire Department honored three students who currently have an active or retired parent in the department with a scholarship of $150 each. These three seniors are Adam Bommersbach, Makale Prescott and Hailey Mohr.

• Operation Round Up is a charitable giving program unique to electric cooperatives that is designed to provide financial donations to worthwhile community programs in and around the Redwood Electric service area. This includes community engagement, safety, education, youth programs, environment and technology. Funds are collected by members rounding up their electric bills to the nearest dollar. Every year nearly $20,000 is awarded to non-profit organizations and to high-school seniors continuing their education after high school. Thousands of generous REC members participate and make a big difference in our local communities and for our local students. The recipients of these $445 scholarships are: Lacey Schmidt, Katherine Hawton, Keelie Van Hee, Leah Irlbeck and Leo Steffl.

• The Basin Electric scholarship is a $1,000 award offered to one high-school senior from each participating electric cooperative. It is based on a student’s academic record, potential to succeed, leadership and participation in school and community activities honors, work experience, a statement of education and career goals and an outside appraisal. This scholarship is awarded to Katherine Hawton.

• The American Red Cross Scholarship comes from two student council sponsored blood drives. The scholarship amount is based on the number of units collected at the drives. The scholarship is open to all seniors. This year’s scholarship is for $250 and was awarded to Bryant Haas.

• Education Minnesota is one of the leading advocates for public education in Minnesota. More than 80,000 members work in pre-K-12 schools and higher education institutions state-wide. Members include education support professionals, faculty at several university campuses, community and technical colleges, college students preparing for an education career as well as retired educators who have devoted their lives to students. The Education Minnesota Redwood Falls union works collaboratively with its staff to give “voice” to the issues that affect educators and their students. Union members are happy to announce that Rylee Henjum is the 2019-20 recipient of the Redwood Falls Education Minnesota scholarship in the amount of $500 to put toward tuition at University of Wisconsin at River Falls.

• In 1950, Royale and Eleanor Arvig began offering telephone service to the Perham area. Like its founders, Arvig believes by encouraging civic leadership and emphasizing the importance of higher education, young people will continue to maintain strong, vibrant communities and lead the growing rural economy into an exciting and prosperous future. With this philosophy in mind, the Royale B and Eleanor M Arvig Memorial Scholarship Fund was established. Each year, 36 students are selected from the Arvig service area to receive an education scholarship of $3,000. Students are selected based upon achievements or interests in the field of mathematics, engineering, accounting, computer science, telecommunications or any of the physical sciences. This year’s Arvig Memorial Scholarship award is being given to Katherine Hawton.

• HomeTown Bank, through its Star Savers program, is pleased to award a graduating high-school student living in a HomeTown Bank community who will be attending a post-secondary school a $500 Star Stavers scholarship. HomeTown Bank is pleased to award this year’s scholarship to Andrew Fischer.

• One of the goals of the Redwood Area Chamber Ag Committee’s scholarship program is to promote and strengthen area agriculture by supporting college-bound students from rural communities as they pursue their academic goals. With this support, it hopes to develop future leaders for agriculture companies and rural communities. Luke Grannes as the recipient of a $500 scholarship award. He plans to attend SDSU to study ag business. Courtney Manee is the recipient of a $500 scholarship award. She plans to attend SDSU to study animal science. Colby Schroeder is the recipient of a $500 scholarship . He plans to attend Ridgewater College to study ag business.

• John Howard Nelson gave much back to his community during his lifetime. After his untimely passing in 1992, it was decided to continue his legacy through the establishment of a scholarship. The winner of the 2020 John H. Nelson Memorial Scholarship is Rylee Henjum.

• The Redwood Falls Rotary Club's mission is “Service Above Self.” It supports many areas of service and giving back to the community, including supporting post secondary education for local youth. This year, the Redwood Falls Rotary Club is pleased to present its annual $500 scholarship for a student planning to pursue his or her education at a technical, vocational or trade school to two Redwood Valley students – Jacob Deinken who plans to attend Lake Area Technical Institute to study environmental technology and Cecelia O’Keefe, who plans to attend Northwest Technical College to study nursing.

• In addition to members of the senior class, the Harvard Club of Minnesota, teamed with 100 high schools around the state, awards the Harvard Prize Book to a junior at each school who demonstrates excellence in scholarship and high achievement in other non-academic areas. The recipient is selected by the school itself. The Harvard Club and its members provide the prize books. Harvard clubs around the world participate in the program, awarding prize books to students in more than 2,000 schools worldwide. This year’s prize has been awarded to Andrew Stephens.