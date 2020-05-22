It'll be on Crookston Public Schools' Facebook page via Facebook Live.

For years it's been a last-day-of-the-school-year tradition outside in front of Highland School, with students aiming their best and throwing balls at the target on the dunk tank, where people like Principal Chris Trostad and School Resource Officer Don Rasicot, among other dignitaries and authority figures, took their turns getting dunked.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making that impossible this year, the tradition is carrying on anyway, in virtual fashion. It starts at 9 a.m. Friday and continues until 1 p.m. via Facebook Live. You can watch any time you want during those four hours, and afterward.

Find it on the Crookston Public Schools Facebook page.