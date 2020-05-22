Beginning at 8 a.m. this past Monday (May 18) limited Renville County offices become available for pre-scheduled, in-person appointments.

The intent of this measure is to implement prevention and protection measures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of county offices will continue to be closed to the public and available only by e-mail, phone and virtual visit. To identify how transactions can be completed, the public is encouraged to call the applicable office.

A listing of department contacts can be found on the Renville County Web site at www.renvillecountymn.com.

Those who have documents or payments to drop off for a county office, are asked to place them in the drop box in the main lobby of the government services center located in Olivia.