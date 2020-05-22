Sheriff Tadman encourages everyone to be safe and smart.

Memorial Day weekend is usually the kick-off for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Boat and Water program.

“I know we cannot always count on the weather, but I want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable summer while spending time on the lakes boating, fishing and swimming,” Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman says.

A goal of the Sheriff’s Office Boat and Water program is to increase patrol on all lakes to slow down the speeds, reports of careless driving and decrease boat accidents.

“We have been doing an excellent job getting out and patrolling and I think it shows with only one minor boat accident in the last six years,” Tadman says. “This is something the Sheriff’s Office is very proud of and we want to continue making sure everyone is safe and enjoying their time out on the water.”

Tadman asks that everyone follow all boat and water safety guidelines and laws and regulations. If you have any questions, check the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/boatwater.