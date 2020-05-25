Effective this Tuesday (May 26) at 8 a.m., Redwood County offices will re-open to the public with safety measures in place.

Consideration of the health of all employees and the public was thoroughly thought out when developing the decision to re-open.

All business which can be conducted remotely will continue to do so.

Staff continues to be available via phone or e-mail.

Documents and/or payments can be dropped off in a secure drop box located on the north side of the government center at 403 South Mill Street Redwood Falls.

If business cannot be conducted remotely and the public plans to visit one of its buildings, people are asked to:

• Come alone; minors are not permitted.

• Utilize the hand sanitizing stations upon entry.

• Maintain social distancing of six feet between customers.

• Limit of one customer at a service counter at a time.

• Face masks are not required, however they are encouraged if available. Redwood County will not be providing masks.

• Customers experiencing fever, shortness of breath or respiratory symptoms are asked to not visit and to contact their healthcare provider as appropriate.

In an effort to reduce the volume of customers specifically seeking license center services, the public is encouraged to submit license tab renewals via mail or secure drop box.

A bill was passed March 26, 2020 to provide coronavirus relief funding.

The bill includes the extension of the expiration date for all valid Minnesota drivers’ licenses set to expire during the peacetime emergency until at least 60 days after the period is ended by Governor Walz.

Written or road tests and reinstatement licenses services are not available at the Redwood County Government Center. Visit dps.mn.gov to find an office offering these services.

Due to shared office space, the Redwood County Soil and Water Conservation office will remain closed to the public until further notice. Staff continues to be available via phone or e-mail, or for more information, visit redwoodswcd.org.

For more information visit redwoodcounty-mn.us and follow us on Facebook.