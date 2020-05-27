Donald Flinn, 78. died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Luther Haven Nursing.

A public visitation following the guidelines put forth by the state was held Monday, May 25, 2020, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

A private family service was held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Montevideo with the Rev. Donald S. McKee officiating. A live stream of the service will be available on Don's obituary page. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.

Donald Llewellyn Flinn was born June 18, 1941, in Montevideo, to Howard and Katherine (Miller) Flinn. He was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Montevideo and graduated from Montevideo Senior High School in 1959. Donald served in the U.S. Navy for three years before his honorable discharge in 1962. Following his discharge, he attended Mankato State University. He was united in marriage with Cheryl Wik on Nov. 22, 1974, in Watertown, S.D. They made their home in Montevideo before moving to Aberdeen S.D. Together they raised their daughter, Jacquelyn. Jackie was her dad's pride and joy. Don worked for the Milwaukee Railroad and then for the Burlington Northern Railroad. They returned to Montevideo in 2015.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriners, VFW, and the American Legion. He enjoyed attending the First Presbyterian Church in Mansfield, S.D., watching the MN Vikings, and going for afternoon coffee. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. Donnie loved his grandchildren dearly. He had a very special bond with Grace. They loved to go for walks together and he enjoyed letters Grace sent him in braille. He also enjoyed watching Griffen play. Griffen was always there to offer grandpa his hand.

Don is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Jacquelyn Lefforge and her husband Robert, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; granddaughter, Grace; grandson, Griffen; sister-in-law, Jane Flinn; brother, Dallas Flinn; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; an infant sister, Kathy Ann Flinn; and three brothers, Jeff Flinn, Sr., Gary Flinn, and Greg Flinn.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements.