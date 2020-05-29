Redwood Valley’s Kaleb Haase and Ashlyn Doering were recently named the 2020 senior athletes of the year at Redwood Valley High School.

While the spring sports season was unfortunately taken away from the kids, the duo put together strong senior campaigns to come away with the prestigious honors.

Haase was the 62nd Cardinal male to be bestowed the honor. He was a three-sport standout who lettered in football, wrestling and track and field and was a standout in all three.

Most notably, Haase capped off a memorable wrestling career by capturing the Class AA state title at heavyweight. He placed in the top five three times at state and went the 2020 campaign unbeaten on the way to the title.

He was also a load on the football field as a defensive/offensive lineman. He was twice named all-district and was also the district defensive lineman of the year.

In track he dominated in the weight events, earning Big South Conference titles in the shot put twice and the discus twice while competing and placing (10th) in the discus at state in 2019.

Haase beat out a solid group of athletes including Bryant Haas, Adam Bommersbach and Carter Guetter to name a few. He will continue his wrestling career for the Huskies of St. Cloud State University in the fall.

Doering was a multi-year varsity letter winner for the Cardinals in tennis, wrestling and softball. She also earned academic honors as well.

She finished second at the girls state wrestling tournament this winter and will compete for the Waldorf Women’s College Wrestling program in the fall.

The senior athlete of the year award is awarded to a candidate who must be in two sports or more as a senior and cannot have a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) violation.

The candidates are voted on by the coaches and criteria includes: ability, desire, training, leadership and citizenship.