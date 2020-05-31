The Better Business Bureau serving Minnesota and North Dakota is warning consumers of fake COVID-19 antibody tests being marketed by scammers.

With studies showing that up to 50 percent of people with COVID-19 don’t show any symptoms, many people are seeking antibody tests to determine if their body has already fought off the virus.

While antibody tests are available through healthcare providers, the ones being marketed by scammers are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

How it works

People may receive a robocall or are directed to a Web site that looks like a clinic or medical supply company offering COVID-19 antibody tests.

Some even promise results in 10 minutes.

To get a test, you need to complete a form with personal information or enter your credit card details.

In some cases, the test involves an at-home testing kit that consumers never receive. At other times, the tests are allegedly offered through a clinic.

In all cases, the person or Web site selling the test is short on details.

What follows are some tips to avoid fake coronavirus tests:

• Reach out to your healthcare provider.

• Do some research before buying.

• Understand that you have options.

Learn more on the BBB Web site at BBB.org.

