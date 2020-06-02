Collaboration with Northwest Minnesota Foundation aims to help businesses and communities bounce back from pandemic.

The University of Minnesota Crookston’s fifth installment of a six-part series designed to help businesses and communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic will take place on Wednesday, June 3 beginning at noon.

The June 3 session focuses on avoiding discounts and will feature Kelly Richardson. Richardson is the founder of Venone Public Relations, a media placement, marketing, and consulting agency working with companies to successfully launch their products and services, as well as shaping executives in the media. Richardson will provide tips for not discounting prices when sales decrease. Furthermore, Richardson will explain how to build a loyal client/customer base.

Join the conversation and discuss with experts the resources available in sustaining a business and reopening during COVID-19.

The sixth and final session of the series will follow on Wednesday, June 10, also beginning at noon.

The series is a collaboration between UMN Crookston, the Northwest Small Business Development Center in Crookston, and Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

While this is a free series, pre-registration is recommended; to register visit https://umn.zoom.us/j/91096095567.

Each session concludes with a Q & A where participants will have the chance to ask questions. Each hour-long session will be recorded.

For more information, contact Christine Anderson at caanders@crk.umn.edu or Michelle Christopherson at mchristo@crk.umn.edu.